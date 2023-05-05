Video footage captured about a dozen suspects smashing vehicles April 29 on an Abbotsford property. (Screengrab from video)

VIDEO: Suspects use swords, axes and bats to smash vehicles in Abbotsford driveway

Police release footage of a dozen men vandalizing cars on April 29

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has released footage of an incident on April 29 in which numerous people used axes, swords and baseball bats to smash four vehicles and parts of a residence.

The incident took place around 12:40 a.m. on that date at a home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street in central Abbotsford (east of Bevan Crescent).

The footage begins with two vehicles pulling up to a driveway in which four vehicles are parked. A third vehicle is also on scene, but is initially off camera.

About a dozen people pile out of the cars and start repeatedly smashing the vehicles. One man, who appears to be wielding a sword, stands on the hood of one of the vehicles as he strikes and stomps on the windshield.

All the suspects then rush back to the waiting cars and are driven away.

From the time the first car arrives on the scene until they all depart, the footage is about two minutes.

“This incident is very concerning to the Abby PD, due to the violent nature of the crime along with the targeting of an occupied residence,” states an APD press release.

Police have not said whether they know the motive for the attack and why that particular property was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

