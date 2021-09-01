Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

VIDEO: UBC frat party draws hundreds of maskless students, ends in $5,000 fine

Party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat

Hosts of a University of B.C. frat party were fined $5,000 this past weekend after police responded to a large gathering featuring hundreds of students not wearing masks and not physically distancing.

University RCMP said they received a number of calls reporting the party on Wesbrook Mall on Aug. 29.

When officers arrived, they found hundreds of students gathering in the courtyard and inside several homes. Under B.C.’s current COVID-19 health orders, indoor gatherings are restricted to less than 50 people.

The party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat.

“We are asking that students ensure they observe all public health orders,” Const. Christina Martin said. “We have worked hard to get this far over the past 30 months. Let’s stay safe and healthy.”

UBC is one of four major universities who will be requiring students to confidentially declare their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the fall semester, or be subject to regular rapid tests.

ALSO READ: 4 B.C. universities to require rapid COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated students, staff

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusUBC

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 31
Next story
Two major road projects to begin in Sooke

Just Posted

Capt. Stefan Reid wants to spread the word about the resources and facilities available for people on the West Shore and in Sooke at Connection Point Church & Resource Centre in Langford. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Salvation Army has a spacious new home in downtown Langford

Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Hundreds of anti-vaccine protestors rally outside B.C. legislature

Artist’s rendering shows proposed Amazon distribution centre planned for Victoria Airport Authority land in Sidney. (Courtesy of Victoria Airport Authority)
Victoria Airport Authority target of petition over Amazon facility

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority’s new community liaison committee aims to help GVHA improve its triple bottom line goals relating to environmental, social and fiscal responsibilities across its operations on the waterfront. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria Harbour Authority seeks community liaison committee members