A screenshot from the live video as HMCS Winnipeg sets sail. (Facebook/HMCS Winnipeg)

VIDEO: Victoria-based warship sets sail under sunny skies

HMCS Winnipeg leaves Esquimalt Harbour on deployment

Well-wishes flooded in as HMCS Winnipeg was live streamed sailing off into deployment Tuesday morning.

Many “God speed” and “thank you for your service” messages appeared in the short video as Winnipeg sailed off from Esquimalt Harbour.

The day before, the ships captain Cmdr. Doug Layton donned a Winnipeg Jets jersey and took to social media to offer a hearty “well done” to his crew and thanked families for their support the day before the team set sail.

“Without you wouldn’t be able to achieve all the great things we’re about to achieve.”

Tuesday’s departure ceremony started at 9 a.m. with the sail past rolling past Esquimalt Lagoon ahead of 10:30.

READ ALSO: Navy surveillance submarine returning to Victoria waters

