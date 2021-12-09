VIDEO: White van seen pushing car backward during Saanich hit-and-run

A white van drives around a black unoccupied vehicle on Hampton Road after pushing it backward on Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of Saanich police)

Police are looking for information about a white van caught on camera pushing an unoccupied car in the 100 block of Hampton Road in Saanich on Tuesday morning (Dec. 7).

Video surveillance footage obtained by Saanich police shows a car being pushed backwards as it comes into the frame, with the van eventually seen doing the pushing. The van was being driven on the wrong side of the road, then partially leaves the roadway and drives across the edge of a resident’s front lawn before leaving the scene.

The hit-and-run incident occurred around 10 a.m. and caused heavy damage to the car’s front-end.

Do you recognize the white van involved in this hit&run? It will have significant front-end damage. The other vehicle was unoccupied. Call SPD at 250-475-4321 or @VicCrimeStop at 1-800-222-8477 if you would like to report anonymously.

File 21-27327 #Saanich #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/OrtFKrLnoZ — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 9, 2021

Anyone who recognizes the white van – it will also have sustained significant front-end damage, police noted – is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Sidney/North Saanich RCMP reports increase in impaired driving

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department