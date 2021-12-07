View Royal adding roundabout to combat traffic concerns for Erskine Lane

Residents are worried about future traffic along Erskine Lane in View Royal, where multiple developments have been approved in the past six months, including the multi-building project illustrated here. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)

View Royal is trying to ease resident concerns about future traffic along Erskine Lane, which is set to see a number of housing developments pop up in the next few years.

There are more than 400 new residential units already approved for the dead-end street near Victoria General Hospital.

At the Nov. 16 council meeting, several pieces of correspondence from residents were received, asking for council to approve everything from an additional traffic bylaw officer for the area, to connecting Erskine Lane to Hospital Way, and even blocking further development altogether.

“We are extremely disappointed to have this same conversation over and over again with View Royal council,” Robin and Sylvia May wrote. “The density for these developments is absolutely out of line for this dead-end lane.”

Council is currently considering a rezoning application for 10 Erskine Ln., which would see one storey and 13 units added to the existing building, making it five storeys and 43 units.

A rezoning application for 7 Erskine Ln. was approved in May that will pave the way for construction of a six-storey, 71-unit residential building.

READ MORE: View Royal green-lights residential development on Erskine Lane

In June council greenlit a larger development for 9 Erskine Ln. that will see 336 residential units housed in four buildings. Mayor David Screech said at the time the development would address a “dire need” for rental housing units in Greater Victoria, especially three-bedroom apartments.

Despite resident concerns, a traffic survey done by developer West Urban showed the project would have a “negligible impact on traffic,” View Royal chief administrative officer, Kim Anema said in a recent email to Black Press Media. He added a roundabout planned for the intersection of Erskine Lane and Watkiss Way should alleviate concerns about traffic.

READ MORE: Dire shortage of three-bedroom apartments, says View Royal mayor

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentTown of View RoyalTrafficWest Shore