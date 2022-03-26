View Royal launches online 2022 budget engagement tool

The Town of View Royal is seeking community engagement on its upcoming budget as it approaches finalization and adoption. (Courtesy of Town of View Royal)

The Town of View Royal is inviting residents to provide feedback on the proposed annual budget ahead of its final adoption.

The town’s Citizen Budget Engagement Tool is now live and accepting feedback until 4:30 p.m. on March 31.

The online tool is designed to allow residents to enter their property value and allocate their personal tax bill across the various municipal departments, demonstrating how such choices would affect your taxes should if they were implemented by council, and suggests what the implications would be for the services that department provides.

Feedback received through the tool will be considered by council and shared with the public prior to the 2022-2026 Financial Plan’s final adoption.

Also available on the town’s website is the Financial Plan Insights application, which provides an interactive overview of the town’s detailed project lists, their funding sources and budget details for each service provided by the town. This application is updated frequently as council makes decisions during the budget process ahead of finalization.

Links to both tools are available on viewroyal.ca.

