Travis Baker, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Newark’s Centre for Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience, is developing technology to treat substance-use disorders. (Photo submitted)

Travis Baker, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Newark’s Centre for Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience, is developing technology to treat substance-use disorders. (Photo submitted)

B.C. scientist studying use of magnetic brain stimulation to treat substance abuse

Nanaimo’s Travis Baker earns $2.5-million grant for research at Rutgers University-Newark

A B.C. neuroscientist has received a $2.5-million grant to research magnetic stimulation to treat substance-use disorders.

Nanaimo’s Travis Baker, an assistant professor at Rutgers University-Newark, is working with robot-assisted transcranial magnetic stimulation technology to alter the brain’s response to addictive substances.

The technology applies precisely directed magnetic pulses to alter the brain’s reward-response circuitry. It targets the anterior cingulate cortex – the portion of the human brain that, when stimulated, releases dopamine, the hormone which produces the sense of well-being and pleasure and motivation to repeat the behaviour.

In cases of addiction, that part of the brain can become hyper-stimulated and create an overwhelming desire to seek out the addictive substance or behaviour.

“[It] is really sensitive to these drug cues, so it creates this bias in the system…” Baker said. “We know that [transcranial magnetic stimulation] has the ability to increase and decrease neural activity … so if it has potential to do that, would I be able to increase and decrease reward-related activity?”

The $2.5 million grant from the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse – part of the National Institutes of Health – will cover two phases of Baker’s research over five years. The first phase of the grant will help him fine-tune the targeting of the system to optimize the stimulation or inhibiting of the reward response.

The second phase will test the method on smokers by applying stimulation while they perform a task for a monetary reward, then replaying the scenario, but applying an inhibiting protocol when they perform a task for a drug-related reward. Baker hopes to reverse the smokers’ bias to a preference for money over nicotine.

“The whole point of this grant is to try and figure out where on the surface of the skull – or circuits of the brain – to put this current,” he said.

He sees the potential for the results of his work, not as a stand-alone cure for addiction, but as an additional aid in treatment.

Baker was 22 when he decided his future wasn’t working in sawmills or oil rigs where he’d been working, and to go to university to follow his longtime passion for psychology and the sciences.

He graduated from Vancouver Island University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2004 before moving on to University of Victoria where earned his masters degree in science and his PhD in cognitive neuroscience in 2012. He did post-doctoral work at the Montreal Neurological Institute until 2016 when he went to the U.S. to search out opportunities to continue his research and is now an assistant professor at Rutgers University-Newark’s Center for Molecular and Behavioral Neurosciences.

“I found a really good position here at Rutgers University,” Baker said. “I was able to start up my own lab and get all the toys I wanted to carry on with the research that I’d been doing up to that point.”

He said his inspiration for the work came through someone close to him who has suffered from drug addiction, and he has always been interested to read about philosophy, the human brain and similar subjects. It was in his first semester studying psychology at VIU that he realized he was where he belonged and he set about learning and absorbing as much as he could – he credits professors Tony Robertson and Elliott Marchant with guidance that helped set him on his career path.

This summer, Baker he hopes to return home to Vancouver Island to visit his family whom he hasn’t been with since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a nice place to be,” he said. “I miss the Island, that’s for sure.”

READ ALSO: New study suggests human brains need in-person interaction


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Addictions treatmentScienceVIU

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Greens prep for potential snap election, name Oak Bay-Gordon Head candidate

Just Posted

Police respond to gunfire at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout in which two gunmen were killed outside the bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Police to release findings on Saanich bank shootout where 2 Cowichan men died

Saanich police are asking for help locating Feng Ya Jiang, 82, who left Saanich for downtown Victoria around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and did not return. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department
UPDATE: Missing Saanich senior located safe, say police

The BC Emergency Services booth at the career fair on Nov. 24. The Bay Street Armoury will host a career fair on Feb. 23, (Black Press Media file photo)
‘No better way to network’: career fair comes to Victoria

TJ’s The Kiddies Shop has opened a second Greater Victoria location in Colwood on Island Highway. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Popular Greater Victoria baby store opening second location with ‘curated’ items