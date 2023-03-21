Vote to force top aide to testify on foreign interference not a confidence matter: PM

Vote later today on a Conservative motion to get Katie Telford to appear before House of Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a motion to compel his chief of staff to testify about foreign interference at a parliamentary committee will not be considered a matter of confidence in the Liberal minority government.

There will be a vote later today on a Conservative motion to get Katie Telford to appear before the House of Commons ethics committee by mid-April.

The Liberals have filibustered another committee for weeks to prevent a similar motion from passing there, so the Conservatives brought a new motion before the entire House of Commons on Monday.

Trudeau says the Conservatives are turning the debate into a “political circus” and the government will not add to that by making the motion a confidence vote, which could have opened the door to an election.

Trudeau says he is happy to highlight what he argues is his government’s more serious approach, which includes appointing former governor general David Johnston as a special rapporteur to look into the matter.

The terms of reference to guide Johnston’s work will be released this morning.

Federal Politics