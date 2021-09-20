UPDATED: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford called for NDP’s MacGregor — national Liberal win projected

Check back for more as the results roll in

Black Press Media are calling the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding for incumbent NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor with more than 20 per cent of the polls reporting in.

“As with the previous two elections, it’s a little overwhelming because there’s a whole army of volunteers that made this possible,” said MacGregor. “I’m thankful for the number of people who had faith in me and the policies we are fighting for.”

Candidates in the election included incumbent MacGregor for the NDP, Blair Herbert for the Liberals, Alana DeLong for the Conservatives, Lia Versaevel for the Greens and Mark Hecht for the People’s Party of Canada.

With 165 polls of 250 reporting in, MacGregor holds a substantial lead with 10,621, DeLong follows with 6,900 votes, Herbert with 3,888 votes, Versaevel with 1,760 votes and Hecht with 1,564 votes.

A national Liberal minority government is also being projected for Justin Trudeau.

“It doesn’t look like the result will be all that different from what we just had, which begs the question of why this election was necessary in the first place,” said MacGregor of the national seat count.

Herbert said he was hoping for a better result in the riding for the Liberals.

“I talked to a lot of people at the Cowichan Exhibition last weekend and received a lot of support,” Herbert said. “But it’s a fact that strategic voting can come into play in this riding when many voters see the Conservatives doing well and switch their votes from Liberal to NDP to ensure they don’t win here. But we’re happy in that federally, we are going to have about as many seats as we had the last time.”

On election night, Versaevel, who was heading for a fourth-place finish, was the last to enter the race following the riding’s nomination meeting for Greens.

“It’s been a blur,” she said of the campaign. “That was the whole plan with a pandemic election.”

On the other hand, Versaevel said “it’s been wonderful to have seen how the people have rallied. This is a very green area.”

The election results, Versaevel added, were “not entirely unexpected. We think the leadership situation has definitely put a damper on our chances.”

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford congratulated MacGregor on his win.

“Alistair is a great guy and he’s good for the community, so I’m not surprised by the result,” Hecht said.

He was disappointed with the national result.

“Unfortunately, the Liberal government has pushed people in this country into a corner with its vaccine mandates,” Hecht said. “I think things are going to get nasty. Nothing has been gained by this election.”

More as it becomes available.

Canada Election 2021