Wanted man arrested in Victoria; faces assault, B&E, robbery charges

Dustin Aaryn Smith, 37 in police custody awaiting bail

Dustin Aaryn Smith, a 37-year-old previously reported as wanted on several warrants, was arrested by Victoria police on Oct. 30.

Smith was located in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a VicPD release. He was wanted in Victoria on warrants for charges including break and enter, extortion, robbery and assault with a weapon. He was also wanted in Saanich for assault.

Smith remains in VicPD cells ahead of a bail hearing. Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Smith over the weekend.

