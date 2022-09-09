Victoria police are looking for wanted man Michael Lund. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking for wanted man Michael Lund. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Wanted man sought after not returning to Victoria halfway house

Michael Lund is serving a one-year sentence for multiple offences

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Lund, who has a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest.

Lund is wanted for failing to return to his halfway house in Victoria. He’s currently serving a one-year sentence for breaking and entering, possessing property obtained by a crime, theft, mischief and not complying with an undertaking.

He’s described as a 47-year-old Caucasian man who 6’1” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Lund is asked to not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Oak Bay High launches month of fundraisers for Cops for Cancer

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Previous story
Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council
Next story
Suspect sought following multiple thefts from Saanich liquor store

Just Posted

Police are trying to identify a suspect after 11 bottles of liquor have been stolen from the store in the 3200-block of Shelbourne Street since late June. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Suspect sought following multiple thefts from Saanich liquor store

Victoria police are looking for wanted man Michael Lund. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Wanted man sought after not returning to Victoria halfway house

Students returning to campuses across British Columbia including the University of Victoria are paying among the highest tuitions across the country with high housing costs another compounding factor. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
B.C. graduate students pay the second-highest tuitions in Canada

The yellow zones currently only allow for single-family dwellings. The missing middle initiative looks to change that. The proposal will now go before the next mayor and council. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council

Pop-up banner image