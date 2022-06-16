Water main upgrade expected to delay traffic on Interurban Road

The District of Saanich is warning motorists to expect delays with work underway on Interurban Road.
Work is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday (June 16) for a water main upgrade on Interurban at Roy Road.
Traffic will be down to a single lane and traffic control personnel will be on site. The district is reminding drivers to obey their directions and all traffic signs.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.