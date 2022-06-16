A water main upgrade is expected to cause delays on Interurban Road at Roy Road on Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Water main upgrade expected to delay traffic on Interurban Road

District of Saanich reminding drivers to obey traffic control personnel, signs

The District of Saanich is warning motorists to expect delays with work underway on Interurban Road.

Work is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday (June 16) for a water main upgrade on Interurban at Roy Road.

Traffic will be down to a single lane and traffic control personnel will be on site. The district is reminding drivers to obey their directions and all traffic signs.

A water main upgrade is expected to cause delays on Interurban Road at Roy Road on Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Water main upgrade expected to delay traffic on Interurban Road

