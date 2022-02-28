Weapons possession among charges recommended after Oak Bay resident injured

Weapons possession is among the charges a 27-year-old suspect faces after an Oak Bay resident was injured. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man faces several charges, including forced entry, after a Feb. 23 incident where a resident was left with injuries.

A 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody as soon as Oak Bay police arrived, the department said in a statement.

The resident, who had significant injury to his face and a broken wrist, reported he’d been assaulted by a man he knew. The second man faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible entry and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

Motor, oars and more pilfered

On Feb. 25 a complainant reported that his dinghy was stolen from his residence in the 2500 block of Estevan Avenue. The boat has “ocean oasis” written on the bottom of the hull. A compressor, four oars and a four-stroke motor were also stolen. Please contact the Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 if you locate this boat.

Erratic driver called in

Police were unable to find a driver reported to Oak Bay police Feb. 26. A member of the public called about an erratic driver in the Cedar Hill X Road and Cadboro Bay Road area. The complaint included the driver going through a red light and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Bank cards lifted at rec centre

Three reports of personal items stolen from the Oak Bay Recreation Centre were called in to police Feb. 27. Two of the thefts occurred from the female change room. One theft occurred in the morning, another in the afternoon and the last at night. One of the complainants later reported fraudulent charges on bank cards taken.

Cops in class

The OBPD school liaison officer took part in multiple school meetings over the last week of February, including one with a teacher to prepare a presentation for Grade 12 students. The school liaison officer is also part of a national working group called the Canadian Police for Youth Network. The group holds regular meetings online and discusses initiatives and ideas on how to best serve the youths of their designated jurisdictions.

