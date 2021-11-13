Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Nanaimo, with 50-75 millimetres of rain forecast till Monday, Nov. 15. (News Bulletin file)

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Nanaimo, with 50-75 millimetres of rain forecast till Monday, Nov. 15. (News Bulletin file)

Weather warning issued on the Island with ‘copious amounts’ of rain in the forecast

Heaviest precipitation expected on Sunday, says Environment Canada

Most of Vancouver Island is in store for “copious amounts of rain” over the rest of the weekend, says Environment Canada.

A rainfall warning has been issued, with 50-75 mm of rain forecast from the night of Saturday, Nov. 13 till the morning of Monday, Nov. 15.

A significant “atmospheric river event” will bring the rain to southeastern Vancouver Island, said Environment Canada.

As the warm front approaches, steady rain has developed this afternoon. The rain will be heaviest Sunday afternoon and Sunday night ahead of the cold front associated with this system, with rain expecting to ease Monday.

The downpour can lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads, said Environment Canada. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

A low of 6 C is forecast for tonight, with a high of 13 C and low of 6 C forecast for Sunday.

On the west coast of Vancouver Island, the forecast is for more than 100mm of rain from Saturday until Monday in the Port Renfrew area, with closer to 50-75mm in Tofino and Ucluelet.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo sets record for longest dry spell

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Weather

Previous story
City of Victoria heralds first-ever music strategy
Next story
‘Violated his oath’: Dozens protest B.C. vet following alleged animal abuse at dairy farm

Just Posted

A rendering for a proposed six-storey, 105-unit apartment building that would replace five properties in Esquimalt’s West Bay neighbourhood. (Photo courtesy of Wexford Developments)
Public hearing on Monday for proposed 105-unit apartment in Esquimalt’s West Bay area

The University of Victoria’s field hockey team poses with their third-straight Canada West championship banner. The Vikes will go for the three-peat at nationals from Nov. 12 to 14. (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)
Vikes rugby falls in heartbreaker as field hockey team still has a shot at national title

According to the City of Victoria, the local music ecosystem created 3,630 direct jobs in Victoria, contributed $223 million to the region’s gross domestic product and had a direct output of $463 million to the local economy. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
City of Victoria heralds first-ever music strategy

Single boats competed at the RCA National Rowing Championship Regatta on Elk Lake. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Rowing Canada hosts national championships at Saanich’s Elk Lake