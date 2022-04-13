Wedding, trip photos on USB stick turned in to West Shore RCMP

These photos were on a USB found by the West Shore RCMP. They are looking for the owner of the device. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP) These photos were on a USB found by the West Shore RCMP. They are looking for the owner of the device. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP) These photos were on a USB found by the West Shore RCMP. They are looking for the owner of the device. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are looking for the owner of a lost USB. The stick seems to have wedding photos and images from a trip to Scotland and has been turned in to the detachment.

Police have released photos from the wedding to try and find the person who may have lost the USB. The stick can be claimed by first contacting the detachment in Langford at 250-474-2264 and quoting file number 2022-2346.

