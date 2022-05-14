Like many infants, Carolyn Foggo’s son Cobe needs a hypallergenic formula. (Photo credit/Taylor Kizyma)

Like many infants, Carolyn Foggo’s son Cobe needs a hypallergenic formula. (Photo credit/Taylor Kizyma)

West Kelowna mom wrestles with baby formula shortage

Baby formula shortage in the U.S. being felt in the Okanagan

A West Kelowna mother is feeling the pinch from the massive baby formula safety recall in the U.S.

Earlier this year Abbott Nutrition recalled several of its brands after four babies suffered bacterial infections from consuming powdered infant formula that federal officials determined came from the facility. Two of the babies died.

That, along with supply chain issues, has led to a severe shortage of formula in the United States. Abbott has also issued a safety recall in Canada. The company said its formula is not likely the source of infection, but the U.S Food and Drug Administration is still investigating.

Carolyn Foggo’s six-month-old son Cobe has a milk allergy and after trying several hypoallergenic formulas, she finally found one he would drink.

“We found Similac Alimentum at Walmart, so we bought a box and he liked it, he drank it,” said Foggo. “It was a huge victory for us.”

Similac Alimentum is a liquid, ready-feed product and is not part of the recall. But Foggo told Capital News it is getting increasingly difficult to find.

“I’ve called at least 30 stores from Penticton to Vernon trying to find it, and nobody had it.”

After contacting the company, Foggo received an email that apologized for the inconvenience and stated Similac Alimentum products will be “unavailable for an extended period of time.”

Foggo said she can still breastfeed Cobe, but it causes him quite a bit of discomfort and she prefers to keep him on a formula that works. She’s also connected with a group of moms who are dealing with similar issues.

“I’m on a Facebook group called Mamas For Mamas,” added Foggo. “I reached out on there and had several replies of people going through the same thing. Some people have no other option.”

Read More: ‘Fear Less’ Okanagan author wins book excellence award

Read More: Kelowna residents worry about rising crime, but love their neighbours

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChildcareKelowna

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
Next story
Camosun College offers two new programs in cybersecurity and computer network technology

Just Posted

Adam Ross, 13, leads bird census walks and talks with the Friends of Bowker Creek Society. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay 13-year-old brings birding class to the shores of Bowker Creek

A pirate ship fires its ‘canons’ as it makes its way past hundreds of spectators during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Esquimalt Buccaneer Days draw hundreds after two-year break

As a graduate of the Cybersecurity & Network Technology program, the college said students can seek employment in network management, computer maintenance, cloud computing or cybersecurity roles. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Camosun College offers two new programs in cybersecurity and computer network technology

Beds will be racing down Beacon Avenue later this summer when Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation holds its popular fundraiser. Also returning this summer are Sidney Days on June 30 and July 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bed Races and Sidney Days are among key events returning this summer