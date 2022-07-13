West Saanich Road down to single-lane alternating traffic on Thursday, Friday

West Saanich Road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic at Prospect Lake Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. (Black Press Media file)

Motorists travelling on West Saanich Road should expect some delays.

The area near Prospect Lake Road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday as crews conduct water service upgrades.

Traffic control personnel will be on site and the District of Saanich is reminding road users to follow directions and obey all traffic signs in the area.

Saanich