West Saanich Road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic at Prospect Lake Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. (Black Press Media file)

West Saanich Road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic at Prospect Lake Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. (Black Press Media file)

West Saanich Road down to single-lane alternating traffic on Thursday, Friday

Crews finish work week with water main upgrades

Motorists travelling on West Saanich Road should expect some delays.

The area near Prospect Lake Road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday as crews conduct water service upgrades.

Traffic control personnel will be on site and the District of Saanich is reminding road users to follow directions and obey all traffic signs in the area.

ALSO READ: Prospect Lake Road closures in effect in Saanich through July 15

ALSO READ: West Saanich Road reopens to traffic between Hartland and Prospect Lake

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich

Previous story
Chilliwack psych nurse committed ‘egregious breaches’ in romantic relationship with client: inquiry
Next story
B.C. inmate loses case related to restricted computer time during pandemic

Just Posted

Mark (left) and William Mochrie from Kamloops have not been heard from since July 8, 2022 (contributed/Kamloops RCMP)
Missing Kamloops boys haven’t been heard from since July 8

Saanich police look to find owners for four works from the 1,000 seized in April. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police look to ID owners of 4 artworks seized in spring investigation

West Saanich Road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic at Prospect Lake Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. (Black Press Media file)
West Saanich Road down to single-lane alternating traffic on Thursday, Friday

Sooke residents were treated to a special visitor Tuesday morning. (Courtesy Linda Gabriel)
VIDEO: Great horned owl spotted in Sooke