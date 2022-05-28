West Shore firefighters aiming to fill the boot with help of new truck

Colwood Fire Rescue members Tim Yeo, Deputy Chief Greg Chow, Norm Choo, and Ron Aubrey stand in front of the work-in-progress Muscular Dystrophy Canada fire truck Saturday May 28 during a fill the boot fundraising campaign in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Colwood Fire Rescue is back out in the community hoping to fill their boots Saturday (May 28) in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

It’s a tradition fire departments across Canada have been a part of since 1954, but this time around, those on the West Shore had the added help of a special fire truck.

Decorated in Muscular Dystrophy Canada logos, the retired Colwood fire truck is in the process of being converted by the West Shore departments into a dedicated fundraising vehicle designed to serve as a rolling billboard bringing attention to wherever firefighters are set up to collect donations.

“It’s a regional truck, we’re saying the Island, within reason,” said long-time volunteer firefighter Ron Aubrey. “It’s just a beautiful vehicle to connect Muscular Dystrophy Canada with firefighting when we are going out doing our boot drives.”

Aubrey said the truck may also be used as a community outreach vehicle during fire safety and awareness events, but the final details on what the truck will look like and what it will be used for won’t be finalized until its official unveiling in the fall.

As for the fundraising event, West Shore fire fighters are out in the community at various times and locations over the weekend, with Colwood Fire Rescue set to be at the Thrifty Foods location on Island Highway until 3 p.m., with the truck on display in the parking lot ensuring it can’t be missed.

Firefighter Norm Choo, chair of the muscular dystrophy committee, said the department is also setup at Red Barn Market on Brookside Road and at various Tim Hortons and London Drugs locations in the community, and donations can also be made online through muscle.ca.

“We welcome as much as anyone can give,” said Choo. “Any amount is great because all those pennies make dollars, and all those dollars make more dollars. Any amount helps.”

