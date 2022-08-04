West Shore Mounties looking to reunite stolen sports cards with owner

The West Shore RCMP is looking to reunite several sports cards with their rightful owner after they were found in a stolen vehicle. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is looking for the rightful owner of several sports cards which were recovered from a stolen vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was recovered on June 9 in the 900-block of Neff Road in Metchosin. Two men were arrested for possession of stolen property, and a search of the vehicle found several sports cards, drugs, and money, according to an Aug. 4 news release.

A 37-year-old Metchosin man has been charged with possession of stolen property and breaching a release order. He has been released ahead of a court appearance scheduled for later this month.

Police did not say whether the second man has been charged.

“We are looking for the owner of the sports cards as it appears they may be part of a collection,” said Const. Meghan Groulx, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, in a statement. “If you know of someone who is missing their sports cards or this picture looks familiar and it belongs to you, please give the West Shore RCMP a call.”

Anyone with information about the sports cards, or who believes they are the owner, is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 and quote file 2022-9606.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP searching for morning flasher in Metchosin

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP