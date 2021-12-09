The West Shore RCMP will be in front of the Langford Real Canadian Super Store location on Sunday collecting food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank. (West Shore RCMP/Twitter)

West Shore RCMP aims to fill canoe, police cruisers with food this weekend

All food collected in front of the Langford Superstore will be donated to the Goldstream Food Bank

The West Shore RCMP is calling on the community to help them fill up a canoe and police cruisers with food this weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food donations will be collected in front of the Langford Real Canadian Super Store (835 Langford Pkwy.).

All donations will go to the Goldstream Food Bank as they continue to help community members in need during the holiday season and beyond.

