Police say the hospital’s operations aren’t suspended at this time

West Shore RCMP is dealing with a “suspicious package” at Victoria General Hospital. (Black Press Media File) sdfs

West Shore RCMP is dealing with a “suspicious package” at Victoria General Hospital.

The detachment said in a statement that the hospital’s operations aren’t currently suspended but one entrance has been cordoned off by police.

More to come

READ: Outbreak officially over at Victoria’s Mount St. Mary care home

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore