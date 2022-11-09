West Shore RCMP investigating after two vehicles struck with bike chain in View Royal

No one was injured in the incident, but the vehicles were damaged

The West Shore RCMP is seeking help from the public in identifying this suspect. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is investigating after two stopped vehicles were struck with a bike chain, causing more than $5,000 in damages.

On Nov. 4 around 1:30 p.m., a delivery driver was near the 2300-block of Francis Drive in View Royal and reported having the hood of their vehicle struck by a suspect wielding a large bike chair.

The suspect continued walking and struck another vehicle that had stopped at the intersection of Watkiss Way and Burnside Road, before fleeing west on the Galloping Goose Trail, according to police.

West Shore RCMP said no one was injured in the incidents, but they are being investigated as mischief over $5,000, and police are asking the public for any information which may help identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, standing around 5’9” with a slim build and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a baggy brown hoodie, baggy jeans, and black running shoes.

“We don’t know what the motivations of the suspect were or why he was acting in such a manner. If you know who this suspect is, please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar in the release.

READ MORE: Drunk driver, passenger lucky to walk away after Langford crash, police say

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

View RoyalWest ShoreWestshore RCMP