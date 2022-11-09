The West Shore RCMP is seeking help from the public in identifying this suspect. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is seeking help from the public in identifying this suspect. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP investigating after two vehicles struck with bike chain in View Royal

No one was injured in the incident, but the vehicles were damaged

The West Shore RCMP is investigating after two stopped vehicles were struck with a bike chain, causing more than $5,000 in damages.

On Nov. 4 around 1:30 p.m., a delivery driver was near the 2300-block of Francis Drive in View Royal and reported having the hood of their vehicle struck by a suspect wielding a large bike chair.

The suspect continued walking and struck another vehicle that had stopped at the intersection of Watkiss Way and Burnside Road, before fleeing west on the Galloping Goose Trail, according to police.

West Shore RCMP said no one was injured in the incidents, but they are being investigated as mischief over $5,000, and police are asking the public for any information which may help identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, standing around 5’9” with a slim build and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a baggy brown hoodie, baggy jeans, and black running shoes.

“We don’t know what the motivations of the suspect were or why he was acting in such a manner. If you know who this suspect is, please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar in the release.

READ MORE: Drunk driver, passenger lucky to walk away after Langford crash, police say

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

View RoyalWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 8 reopens after being closed for 361 days due to flooding

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared law enforcement of any misconduct after a man experiencing a mental health crisis sustained severe injuries while being apprehended by a member of the Integrated Canine Service last year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Watchdog finds no wrongdoing after Saanich man injured by police canine during mental health call

West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital (WAVES) has announced it has partially reopened its ER after being forced to close it in September due to staffing issues. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford vet clinic reopens ER for urgent care

The West Shore RCMP is seeking help from the public in identifying this suspect. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP investigating after two vehicles struck with bike chain in View Royal

Nearby residents of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point say they’ve been hit with a new foul odour since the plant started operating. (Courtesy of the CRD)
For its neighbours, Greater Victoria’s wastewater plant woes flow through the nose