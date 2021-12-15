West Shore RCMP looking for owner of Giant Roam bicycle

West Shore RCMP is looking for the owner of a Giant Roam bicycle.
Officers recovered the bike and have called on the owner to come forward through a Monday morning post on its Twitter account.
We have recovered this Giant Roam bicycle. If it's yours or know who it might belong to, please contact the West Shore RCMP. File # 2021-22895. #westshore pic.twitter.com/lpITzO22zq
Depending on the model, Roam Giant bicycles can cost more than $1,200 new.
Whoever owns the bike is asked to contact West Shore RCMP.
