West Shore RCMP recovered this bike and police are looking for its owner. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for owner of Giant Roam bicycle

Owner asked to contact West Shore RCMP

West Shore RCMP is looking for the owner of a Giant Roam bicycle.

Officers recovered the bike and have called on the owner to come forward through a Monday morning post on its Twitter account.

Depending on the model, Roam Giant bicycles can cost more than $1,200 new.

Whoever owns the bike is asked to contact West Shore RCMP.

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
