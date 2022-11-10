West Shore RCMP looking for suspects in electronic thefts

$4,000 worth of Mac keyboards stolen from Langford Best Buy

Police are looking for these four suspects in connection to a shoplifting incident at the Langford Best Buy on McCallum Road. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying four shoplifting suspects who stole keyboards from a Langford Best Buy.

They stole 8 Apple brand Magic Keyboards valued at almost $4,000.

The theft took place at Best Buy at 779 McCallum Rd. in Langford on Oct. 9 at around 3 p.m.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male aged around 28 years old, 6 ft. 2 in. tall with blonde buzz cut hair, a heavy build and wearing a black vest with a black t-shirt underneath, grey shorts, tan colored sneakers and carrying a black duffle bag.

The second is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20’s, around 5 ft. 8 in. tall with brown buzz-cut hair and a heavy build, wearing a black jacket, jeans, white shoes and carrying a black duffle bag.

The third is described as a male of South Asian decent in his early 20’s, around 5 ft. 6 in. tall with black hair and a slim build,wearing a blue sweater, blue pants, black framed glasses and white sneakers, carrying a black duffle bag.

The fourth is described as a male in his early 20’s around 5 ft. 6 in. tall with medium-colored skin, possibly South Asian decent, with a slim build, black hair and wearing a light blue hoodie and burgundy pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call police at 250-474-2264.

