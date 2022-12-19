West Shore RCMP looking for the owner of fancy stamps

A photo of the booklet which holds hundreds of expensive stamps, according to police. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Collection found during an investigation in early November, hundreds of expensive items

Does the weather have you losing your marbles?

What about your stamps?

West Shore RCMP is looking for the owner of an extensive stamp collection. Police found the collection, along with several other stolen items (that have since been returned), during an investigation in early November.

“There are several hundred high-value stamps in this collection, and we would like to identify the owner to get it back to them. The owner will be asked to identify the specifics of the stamps inside the booklets,” police spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

West Shore RCMP is asking the owner or somebody who might know them to call 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP touts crime reduction with long sentence for drug dealer

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP