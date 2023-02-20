West Shore RCMP looking for Valentine’s Day rock thrower

Man caught on camera throwing rocks at camera off of Taylor Beach in Metchosin

West Shore RCMP is looking for this man who was caught throwing rocks at a video surveillance camera near the 500 block of Swanwick Road in Metchosin. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is looking for a man who was caught on camera throwing rocks at said camera on a property in Metchosin.

The man was caught throwing the rocks from Taylor Beach, which backed onto the property near the 500 block of Swanwick Road in Metchosin. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on February 14.

The man hit the camera, causing $2,000 worth of damage.

Police described the man as having light-colored skin, with facial hair that looked like a goatee. He was somewhere between the ages of 25 to 35 years old, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black toque and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: West Shore unveils RCMP’s first EV police cruiser

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP