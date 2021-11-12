Police are looking to speak with two individuals after an Oct. 26 incident at the Langford bus exchange. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP looking to speak with two individuals after Langford bus incident

Police hoping man, woman will come forward with information to further investigation

West Shore RCMP investigators are looking to speak with two specific BC Transit passengers regarding an Oct. 26 incident.

Police are specifically looking to identify and speak with two passengers involved in an incident that took place on a BC Transit bus parked at the Langford bus exchange on Station Avenue. The incident occurred between 6:40 and 6:55 p.m. after they got onto bus 6150, on route 61 to Sooke, according to a news release.

Police are looking for a man described as Caucasian, between 30 and 35 years old, about 5’8” with a medium build. He was cleanly shaven, had light hair tucked under a ball cap, and was wearing a navy blue construction jacket with florescent reflectors and blue jeans.

The second person police are looking to speak with is described as a Caucasian woman between 50 and 60 years old, 5’8” with long, light hair in a low ponytail. She was wearing a long beige trench coat.

While police said the public is not at risk, they would not disclose the nature of the incident “to protect the integrity of this investigation.” Police hope these two individuals will come forward as they may have crucial information to further this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Cassandra Kenny at 250-391-3357 or email at Cassandra.Kenny@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

