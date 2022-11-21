West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person of interest in a September sexual assault case. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person of interest in a September sexual assault case. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looks to identify person of interest in View Royal sexual assault case

September case involving a young teenage girl still under investigation

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a sexual assault case.

The detachment is continuing its investigation into the report of an assault on a young teenage girl on Sept. 6 at View Royal Park, 60 Pheasant Ln.

The person police are looking to identify is described as a Caucasian man between the ages of 30 to 40 years old with brown hair, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, light-coloured jogging pants and black shoes.

We believe this person has information that could advance our investigation and we are looking to identify and speak with this individual, Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP said in a statement.

The suspect in the case is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s. He is approximately six feet tall, with a slim build and appeared to be underweight. The suspect had facial stubble, possibly dirty blond hair and was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie and dark sweatpants with white shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to please call the detachment at 250-474-2264.

READ MORE: Suspect sought after teenager sexually assaulted in View Royal Park

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

View RoyalWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hornby Islanders plead case for new ferry to address ‘pathetically inadequate’ service
Next story
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ blaze at Saanich church

Just Posted

Police say a fire that took place at a Saanich church overnight or early Monday (Nov. 21) morning is being treated as ‘suspicious.’ (Black Press Media file photo)
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ blaze at Saanich church

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person of interest in a September sexual assault case. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP looks to identify person of interest in View Royal sexual assault case

Sooke Firefighters’ annual Santa Run is set for DEC. 10, with four trucks moving neighbourhood to neighbourhood to collect donations for the Sooke Food Bank. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke firefighters rescue Christmas for many

Grayson Repp, who has roots in the East and West Kootenays as well as Vancouver and Victoria is the official DJ and music director for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo courtesy Grayson Repp Instagram.
B.C. artist named DJ, music director for 2022 FIFA World Cup