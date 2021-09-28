West Shore RCMP seek driver, passenger after single-vehicle rollover crash in Colwood

The vehicle crashed just after 7 p.m. in the 700-block of Kelly Road

West Shore RCMP officers found an unoccupied grey Mazda that had crashed and rolled onto its roof just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP officers are looking for a driver and a passenger who walked away from a single-vehicle rollover in Colwood on Monday evening.

Officers found a grey Mazda that had crashed and rolled onto its roof but it was unoccupied when they arrived at the scene, in the 700-block of Kelly Road, just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 27. Police said the vehicle was travelling west when it crashed into a culvert, flipped into the air and hit a utility pole before eventually coming to a stop on its roof.

Witnesses told officers that a man and woman got out of the vehicle before walking away from the scene. The cause of the crash is still unknown and BC Hydro replaced the utility pole after the crash.

Const. Alex Berube, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said officers are seeking the driver and passenger of the vehicle to ensure their well-being.

“It is hard to believe that this type of crash did not injure anyone involved,” Berube said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

