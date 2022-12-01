West Shore RCMP seek owner of electric scooter abandoned in Colwood

Two-seater sat for weeks before police picked it up

RCMP picked up this e-scooter Nov. 28 near the 300-block of Bonaparte Street after it sat there for weeks. Police hope to return it to its rightful owner. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Police on the West Shore hope to reconnect an electric scooter with its owner after the vehicle was discovered abandoned in Colwood.

RCMP recovered the two-seater on Nov. 28 near the 300-block of Bonaparte Street after it sat there for weeks, police said in a news release.

The scooter is a black Emmo with black wheels and yellow-striped rims.

West Shore RCMP asks anyone with information to call 250-474-2264.

