West Shore RCMP seek suspect in 2 Colwood sexual assaults

The West Shore RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect in this forensic sketch in a pair of sexual assaults. (Photo Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a Colwood sexual assault investigation.

Two youth victims have reported similar details in two separate incidents where a man in the 1900 block of Sooke Road approached them and asked for directions. While the man was speaking with the victim, he was “subtly groping them,” West Shore RCMP stated in a release.

Once incident occurred on Jan. 27 just after 4 p.m. and the second happened on Thursday, March 24 just before 10 p.m.

The second incident occurred near a bus stop and the suspect fled the scene when another man approached. Police are asking the second man to call RCMP with any details they recall. The suspect was wearing a red and white baseball cap with cursive writing, a green jacket and a dark hood over his head.

The suspect is described as as a dark-skinned man with a thick accent, standing between 5’5” and 5’8” with a slim to medium build, thick eyebrows and sideburns. A forensic sketch artist has created an image of the suspect to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information, dash cam footage, surveillance or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

