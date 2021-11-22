West Shore RCMP seeks footage after View Royal altercation between driver, pedestrian

West Shore RCMP seeks witnesses and video footage after a Nov. 19 altercation at a gas station at Island Highway and Six Mile Road in View Royal. (Black Press file photo)

West Shore RCMP hopes drivers come forward with witness information or video footage after a dispute between a pedestrian and a driver Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a gas station at Island Highway and Six Mile Road in View Royal on Nov. 19 around 1 p.m. Officers were told a motorist had driven over a pedestrian’s foot and the pedestrian had kicked the driver’s car, according to a release from the West Shore RCMP.

The gas station was busy with a line of vehicles leading from the pumps across the parking lot, across the sidewalk, and down the outside lane of the highway.

Officers reviewed nearby video surveillance but the incident was not captured on video.

West Shore RCMP asks anyone who witnessed the altercation or has video to call the detachment at 250-474-2264.

