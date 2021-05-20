West Shore RCMP seeks help finding man missing from Langford since Friday

Grayson Hicks, 23, was last seen in the 2900-block of Jacklin Road

West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help finding Langford resident Grayson Hicks, 23. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is calling for the public’s help finding a missing Langford resident.

Grayson Hicks, 23, was last seen in the 2900-block of Jacklin Road on May 14.

Hicks is described as Caucasian, 5’11” with a slim build, and is clean-shaven with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, blue jacket and a black Michael Jordan ball cap.

Police say Hicks is slimmer than the photographs issued by RCMP, which are the most recent ones available but are two years old.

Anyone who has seen Hicks or has information about where he may be is asked to contact West Shore RMCP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

