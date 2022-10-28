Langford armed robbery third report linked to online ads for PS5

Police looking for a Caucasian man in his 20s, 5’8” with a slim build

West Shore RCMP is warning residents of a recent armed robbery report involving a victim who was responding to an online ad for used gaming systems. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP is investigating after a man was held at gunpoint in Langford after responding to an online ad for a used gaming system.

According to police, the robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 27) in the 1200-block of Goldstream Avenue. A 32-year-old man met with the suspect and after discussing the gaming systems for some time, the suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money from the victim.

The victim ran away, reached a safe location and called police. He was not harmed.

Police responded and worked to contain the area while the police dog unit searched for the suspect, however, he was not found.

The suspect – described as a Caucasian man in his 20s standing around 5’8” with a slim build, short hair, and wearing a face mask, grey toque, black jacket and pants, and white sneakers – was last seen heading east on foot along Goldstream Avenue.

“We want to warn the public as the suspect has not yet been located,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP. “Be wary of ads like this one; where the item was listed on sale for hundreds of dollars less than its value. We have been in contact with Victoria Police Department and are aware of similar reports of robbery in their jurisdiction within the last few days. At this time, it is undetermined if these crimes are related.”

VicPD responded to a similar call on Wednesday (Oct. 26) on South Turner Street in James Bay. In that case, the victim told police they were responding to an online ad selling a PlayStation 5 when the seller allegedly pointed a handgun at the buyer and demanded the money they had brought for the console. While police were searching the area, a second victim approached police and said they had also arranged to meet someone selling a used PS5.

Police are encouraging shoppers to always meet in a well-lit public location during daytime hours, ideally in an area with security cameras facing the meeting spot, to take a friend or family member along or inform them of the planned meeting location and time, and to use e-transfer for payment rather than carrying cash.

Anyone with information on this file is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

