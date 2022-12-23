WestJet cancels long list of Victoria International Airport flights

More flights have been cancelled by WestJet. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

WestJet has proactively cancelled all its flights arriving and departing Victoria International Airport until Friday (Dec. 23) evening dependent on weather conditions.

Friday’s forecast includes ice pellets mixed with freezing rain and potential flooding.

WestJet is asking guests to avoid going to the airport to seek reaccommodation options as travellers won’t currently be able to receive adequate support from airport teams.

The airline is sending emails to those who will have reaccommodation options.

“To our guests, we know how important your travel plans are at this time of year and every single WestJetter feels the weight of not being able to get you where you want to be,” said Diederik Pen, WestJet’s chief operations officer.”

Many flights were also cancelled by the airline in other communities including Nanaimo, Vancouver, Abbotsford and Comox.

“We sincerely apologize for the continued disruption many have or will experience and appreciate your continued patience and understanding,” Pen said. “Our teams on the ground, in the air and behind the scenes are working tirelessly to recover our operations, while trying to limit further disruption to important holiday travel plans.”

READ MORE: Ferries, buses cancelled, schools, rec centres closed as ice falls over Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaVictoria International Airport