This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

80 people were on board.

An arriving airplane with an engine on fire had emergency crews throughout the area rushing to Kelowna International Airport on the afternoon of March 2.

The fire was successfully put out while the plane was still in the air. It was a scheduled flight from Kamloops to Calgary, diverted to Kelowna, on a Dash-Q400 WestJet craft.

Philip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations, said the diversion is called an “engine out” procedure.

It was initially reported around 3:40p.m.

The plane landed safely at 4:20p.m. Emergency crews report that there was no visible flame, though there was some charring.

There were 80 people on board, and the commercial plane was carrying approximately 4,400 lbs of fuel.

There were no injuries.

Emergency crews have stood down and the airport has now resumed normal operations.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportBreaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vote on future of Island rail corridor prompts First Nation board members to resign

Just Posted

The federal government must state its intention for the future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor by mid-March. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Vote on future of Island rail corridor prompts First Nation board members to resign

Timothy Jones, who was wanted on a Canadawide warrant, was arrested by Victoria police Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police pepper spray Victoria man armed with shard of broken glass

In Saanich, there is a “hotel-inspired” estate at 4823 Major Rd. that is on the market for nearly $7.9 million. (Realtor.ca photo)
‘Hotel-inspired’ Saanich estate on sale for $7.9M even as Victoria real estate sinks 36%

The Town of Sidney is exploring its options for the idle waterfront property leased to Washington State Ferries for the Sidney-Anacourtes route. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Only one vessel equipped for Sidney-Anacortes route – but it’s needed elsewhere