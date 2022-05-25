(Anna Kumpan/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

(Anna Kumpan/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Wetland habitat loss, climate change putting dragonflies at risk of extinction in B.C.

Out of 6,016 species of dragonflies and damselflies, 16 per cent are at risk of extinction

A group of volunteers and experts are sounding the alarm after a new project highlighted the concerning extinction of dragonflies in B.C.

Over May long weekend, hundreds of volunteers helped launch a science project with Ducks Unlimited Canada – dubbed Project Dragonfly – as part of efforts to help protect dragonflies from going extinct.

Volunteers have been tasked with logging their dragonfly observations.

Globally, of the estimated 6,016 species of dragonflies and damselflies, 16 per cent are at risk of extinction, with wetland habitat loss being the leading cause of their decline.

In a news release, Ducks Unlimited Canada said that if Canada continues to lose wetlands, there is a risk of entire ecosystems going extinct. Canada is home to 25 per cent of remaining wetlands.

This isn’t the first time a B.C. organization has put a focus on dragonflies.

READ MORE: BC Parks Foundation has collected 950,000 wildlife pics, thanks to outdoor enthusiasts

In a similar project by BC Parks, volunteers have made some unique finds, including the first documented sighting of a grappletail dragonfly in 40 years occurred in the Fraser Valley.

Research has also highlighted climate change and its impact causing some male dragonflies lose their shimmer, reducing their ability to attract a mate.

To learn more about Project Dragonfly, visit ducks.ca.


laurice.gomes@aldergrovestar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

 

(Yanna Zissiadou/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

(Yanna Zissiadou/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Previous story
Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office by activists
Next story
Island Health issues drug poisoning, overdose advisory for Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Island Heath has issued a drug poisoning/overdose advisory for Greater Victoria and recommends strategies, including the use of naloxone, when experiencing or encountering an overdose. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health issues drug poisoning, overdose advisory for Greater Victoria

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, December 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Construction on controversial $789M Royal BC Museum replacement set to start in September

Franklin Cook is wanted by Victoria police. (VicPD)
Victoria police hunt paroled man serving sentence for armed robbery

Passengers with their luggage wait outside the arrivals area at Victoria International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The airport was closed to commercial traffic for several hours after an RCMP bomb squad was called. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
UPDATE: Greater Victoria man faces mischief charges after attempting to fly with hand grenades