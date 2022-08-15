(The Canadian Press)

(The Canadian Press)

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs rally in Vancouver against the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Hereditary chiefs say they have not given free, prior and informed consent for the B.C. natural gas pipeline

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters opposed to a natural gas pipeline under construction in northern British Columbia are rallying in Vancouver as they near the end of a tour of several communities across Canada.

The group walked across the Cambie Street bridge from city hall and a news advisory says they planned to rally in front of the CBC Vancouver building.

The advisory says the event is part of a “larger struggle to empower the Wet’suwet’en Nation” against imminent drilling for the pipeline under a river, and to connect Indigenous communities grappling with the effects of climate change.

The hereditary chiefs say they have not given free, prior and informed consent for the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline to be built on their unceded territory.

They have opposed the pipeline for years, while 20 elected First Nations band councils along the route have signed off on the project.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to Kitimat on the province’s north coast.

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pipeline

Previous story
Vancouver Island groups want review of RCMP enforcement at Fairy Creek protests
Next story
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel near Victoria

Just Posted

A response vessel with a vacuum truck on board is shown off San Juan Island, Washington, in this recent handout photo. The United States Coast Guard says commercial divers are assessing a sunken fishing boat that went down Saturday in waters on the U.S. side of Haro Strait and is leaking fuel not far from southern Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - U.S. Coast Guard
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel near Victoria

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on May 27, 2021. Groups want a review of the injunction enforcement actions taken by officers. (Facebook photo)
Vancouver Island groups want review of RCMP enforcement at Fairy Creek protests

Harbour Air’s electric-powered de Havilland Beaver takes centre stage for the BC Aviation Museum open house Aug. 20. (Courtesy BCAM)
E-Beaver, vintage aircraft in mix for aviation museum open house in North Saanich

Victoria lawyer Donald Roy McLeod was suspended from practice for six weeks by the Law Society of B.C. for professional misconduct related to an adult guardianship case. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria lawyer suspended six weeks for professional misconduct