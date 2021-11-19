Wet’suwet’en solidarity protest hits the streets in Victoria

Wet’suwet’en solidarity demonstrators stand outside of RCMP headquarters in Victoria. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Wet’suwet’en blockade supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents took to the streets Friday, marching towards RCMP headquarters in Victoria.

As of 2:30 p.m., demonstrators were blocking traffic at Blanshard Street and Topaz Avenue.

ALSO READ: B.C. First Nation evicts Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en territory

Members of the Gidimt’en clan ordered all Coastal GasLink employees to leave the Wet’suwet’en territory in the interior of British Columbia on Sunday in a move the company said contradicts a court order.

On Thursday, RCMP officers cleared a blockade on the Morice Forest Service Road near Houston that had stranded 500 Coastal GasLink workers since Sunday. Mounties arrested 14 people in the process.

ALSO READ: RCMP clear Coastal GasLink pipeline blockade

More to come.

