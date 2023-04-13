‘What a hissy fit’: Video shows driver going backwards after Victoria bridge raised

Driver goes to dangerous lengths in traffic to avoid waiting

A video posted by the Twitter account @JohnsonStBRDG shows a driver putting their vehicle in reverse and trying to back out of the lineup.

Many drivers complain about having to wait in traffic in Victoria.

A lot of those are drivers stuck waiting as the Johnson Street Bridge opens for tall boats – but one driver tried to do something about the wait in a dangerous way.

The driver of the SUV backs all the way to the intersection of Pandora and Wharf – and turning sideways – before coming to their senses and driving back towards the lineup.

The video is set to some sarcastic music to highlight the dangerous move by this driver.

“OMG this is hysterical,” one person tweeted in response. “What a hissy fit they must have been having.”

The video can be seen in the tweet below.

Resistance is futile! pic.twitter.com/QxmUK8413s — Johnson Street Bridge (@JohnsonStBRDG) April 13, 2023

