The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco. A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*

WHO may reject Canadian-made Medicago COVID-19 vaccine because of ties to big tobacco

Canada has a contract to buy up to 76 million doses of Covifenz

The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco.

The Medicago Covifenz vaccine was authorized in Canada last month.

Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, says the application for Covifenz to get an emergency-use licence is on hold and will likely be denied because the organization has very strict policies about engaging with tobacco companies.

A spokesman for Medicago says the company has only been told the application is on pause and notes the decision is unrelated to the vaccine’s safety or effectiveness.

Canada has a contract to buy up to 76 million doses of Covifenz but its vaccine strategy is now relying solely on mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

If the WHO denies the application it would prevent Canada from donating any of its Medicago doses to COVAX.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

