Who’s running for council on the West Shore?

The races for West Shore councils are shaping up as general voting day draws nearer.

The nomination period for the upcoming municipal election closed Sept. 9, with the list of candidates now finalized. However, residents can still challenge nominations until Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.

Here is a look at who is running on the West Shore.

Colwood

Colwood is set for a heavyweight clash with current Mayor Rob Martin squaring off against current Coun. Doug Kobayashi for the mayor’s seat.

Ten people are competing for the six councillor seats. Incumbents Cynthia Day, Dean Jantzen and Stewart Parkinson are running with new candidates David Grove, Steven MacAskill, Misty Olsen, Kim Jordison, Kim Mohns, Ian Ward and Sacha Veelbehr.

View Royal

The upcoming election will be the first year View Royal elects six councillors, after the last council approved an expansion from five total members to seven.

Incumbent Mayor David Screech will be seeking to lead the larger council in a run against Sid Tobias.

There are seven candidates running for the six councillor seats. Incumbents Damian Kowalewich, Gery Lemon, Ron Mattson and John Rogers are all seeking to return to the council chambers, with independents Don Brown, Judy Estrin and Alison MacKenzie also looking for a seat at the table.

Metchosin

This will be the first time since 1987 that Mayor John Ranns won’t be running in Metchosin, after deciding his eighth term would be his last. Competing to replace Ranns as mayor are current Couns. Kyara Kahakauwila and Marie-Terese Little.

With Coun. Andy MacKinnon also electing to step away, Metchosin council will have several fresh faces.

Incumbent Sharie Epp is in the mix against Mark Atherton, Tamara Ballard, Shelly Donaldson, Steve Gray, Jay Shukin, Eric White and Leslie Zinger – all running to fill the four councillor seats

Highlands

Highlands residents are set for another four years under Mayor Ken William’s leadership, with the incumbent facing no opposition in the mayoral race for this upcoming election.

The list of councillor candidates is full of familiar faces, with all but one either an incumbent or having served on council previously.

Incumbents Leslie Anderson, Ann Baird, Gord Baird, Marcie McLean, Karel Roessingh and Rose Stanton are facing off against Ken Brotherston and Marie Brotherston, who were both on council previously. Guy Brisebois rounds out the list of candidates looking to claim one of the six councillor seats.

Langford

The West Shore’s most populous municipality has the most candidates running for office with three candidates running for mayor and 14 candidates vying for the six councillor seats.

Incumbent Mayor Stew Young faces off against Scott Peter Goodmanson and Dan Oickle for the top job.

On the councillor side, incumbents Denise Blackwell, Matt Sahlstrom, Lanny Seaton, Norma Stewart, Lillian Szpak and Roger Wade are in the race against Shirley Ackland, Kimberly Guiry, Colby Harder, Wendy Hobbs, Mark Morley, Shannon Russell Willing, Mary Wagner and Keith Yacucha.

Advance voting takes place on Oct. 5 and 12, while the general voting day is Oct. 15.

Black Press Media will have continued coverage of all of the candidates in the coming weeks as well as election day results.

