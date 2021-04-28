Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardGreen party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
An Abbott Laboratories Panbio COVID- 19 Rapid Test device is displayed at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 235 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew VaughanAn Abbott Laboratories Panbio COVID- 19 Rapid Test device is displayed at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 235 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Despite the nearly three million rapid tests that the federal government has sent to B.C., all but 13 per cent of them are still sitting in provincial storage.

That’s according to the federal government, who said it has sent 2.8 million rapid tests to B.C., of which just 383,732 have been deployed – delivered to their point-of-use – and less than 10 per cent of those have been used. Just 24,478, or six per cent, of the tests deployed have been used – equating to less than one per cent actually being administered.

B.C. has repeatedly said it will only use rapid tests if they see a benefit, versus creating more work. At the start of March, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said rapid tests had been used in provincial prisons, workplace outbreaks and in B.C. schools but produced just two positive results.

“If our community transmission rates are low, screening with these less sensitive tests is not very effective. It doesn’t help us because the yield is so low and they have a very much higher false-negative rate. In those areas where we have an outbreak or where community transmission rates are higher, that’s when they might have more utility and those are the areas that we are looking at more closely,” Henry said in early March.

However, BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau challenged the government’s use of rapid point-of-care tests. Furstenau compared B.C.’s strategy to that of Nova Scotia, which has in recent days experienced its own surge in COVID cases.

“Rapid tests are available to anyone in Nova Scotia over the age of 16, whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not,” she said during Monday’s Question Period in the legislature. According to federal data, Nova Scotia has used 28,831 rapid tests.

“The positivity rate in Nova Scotia right now is 0.6 per cent. The positivity rate in B.C. is 9.3 per cent. It appears from the actions that Nova Scotia is taking that it remains committed to keeping COVID-19 cases as close to zero as possible. What is our goal in B.C.?”

In response, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the government was focused on PCR, lab-based, testing.

“Our goal is, on the decisions such as rapid testing, that we are focusing, right now, on the 2.5 million PCR tests we have done in British Columbia. Our goal is to support public health experts like Dr. Henry as they do their job, and to not give them instructions that would divert resources from where they’re most needed,” Dix said.

“I don’t think we want to be in a jurisdiction where politicians overturn that order, instruct and tell public health experts in issues such as transmission how and when they should use tests. The member knows that we laid out our strategy for rapid testing.”

There have been 127,048 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 1,571 deaths, including a toddler and an infant.

READ MORE: B.C.’s rapid COVID-19 tests have produced only two positive results

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online support builds for renaming of Victoria’s Trutch Street
Next story
Man wanted for assault, carrying a concealed weapon sought by Victoria police

Just Posted

The wall at the back of the George Tripp BC Hydro Substation – the site of a planned youth bike skills park – is currently covered in graffiti but Saanich plans to turn it into a mural space for young artists. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich paves the way for mural projects at basketball courts, youth bike skills park

We the West court murals, Tripp Station Youth Park art wall to promote creativity, active lifestyle

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Island Health extends overdose advisory for Greater Victoria again

There’s still an increase of opioid and stimulant overdoses in the region

Unlike in 2018, masks will be mandatory for merchants and artisans setting up on the Inner Harbour Lower Causeway this spring and summer. The waterfront marketplace opens May 1. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)
Market, food vendors return to Victoria’s Inner Harbour this weekend

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority facilitates safe interaction between public, vendors

Victoria-born musician Bryce Dane Soderberg took to Instagram Monday to call out the Greater Victoria School District on its proposed cuts to elementary and middle school music programs. (Bryce Dane Soderberg/Instagram)
Victoria-born Lifehouse vocalist calls out SD61 on proposed music cuts

‘It will be a big loss to future generations’ Bryce Dane Soderberg posted to his Instagram

After leasing many of the hotel’s rooms for the last year, BC Housing has purchased the Capital City Center Hotel to provide 94 temporary housing spaces for people experiencing homelessness. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Housing buys $25M Victoria hotel, parking lot to continue supportive housing

Capital City Center Hotel to become affordable rental spaces in the future

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
POLL: Do you think the government should issue vaccination passports?

As more and more Canadians receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, many see the… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

(File photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

Most Read