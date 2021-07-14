The B.C. Wildfire Service is battling a fire on the Okanagan Connector about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna Wednesday, July 14. The fire is estimated to be 40 hectares in size. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

The B.C. Wildfire Service is battling a fire on the Okanagan Connector about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna Wednesday, July 14. The fire is estimated to be 40 hectares in size. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire breaks out off Okanagan Connector

Blaze about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna started Wednesday evening, July 14

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a fire termed the Brenda Creek Fire burning south of the Okanagan Connector Wednesday evening, July 14.

The blaze is about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna and estimated to be 40 hectares in size, as well as highly visible from the roadside.

There are currently six B.C. Wildfire Service personnel responding to this incident with three helicopters, air tanker support and additional resources en route.

The fire is classified at this time as out of control.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen wildfire hits close to home for mayor


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Langley-based San Group donates lumber to help rebuild fire-ravaged village of Lytton

Just Posted

Campus Greenway pathway design and crossing improvements at West Campus Way. UVic’s West Campus Greenway project aims to create a main east-west greenway through the campus and develop the natural and man-made area to be used as both a connection and destination. (ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. rendering)
Construction gets rolling on UVic greenway

Coun. Ben Isitt resigned this week as vice-chair of the Capital Regional District’s First Nations relations committee over concerns voiced about his presence at the Fairy Creek watershed blockades. (File contributed/City of Victoria)
Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt resigns from CRD First Nation committee vice-chair role

Supporters of community group Save North Saanich hold signs outside municipal hall Monday night as part of a rally calling on council to halt the official community plan review process. (Photo courtesy of Paige Gibson)
Changes coming to North Saanich’s OCP review process

Street and sidewalk patios are officially OK until June 2022. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff).
Oak Bay peruses potential for permanent patios in public spaces