Thick, white smoke from the Sparks Lake blaze could be seen from Kamloops on June 28, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 100 hectares

BC Wildfire is currently responding to a blaze 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake

  • Jun. 28, 2021 10:08 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling an out-of-control fire near Red Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

The blaze has grown from 40 hectares at 7:45 p.m. to 100 hectares as of 9 p.m. The fire sparked Monday evening.

There are 27 BC Wildfire personnel fighting the fire, which is centred in a thick stand of trees.

In addition, there were several aircraft along with heavy equipment on the ground aiding in the effort earlier in the evening.

No structures are threatened at this time, according to BC Wildfire.

Thick, white smoke from the blaze can be seen from Kamloops.

The blaze is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Helicopter douses small blaze off Highway 97C near West Kelowna

READ MORE: Fire above Peachland now under control

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bcwildfireKamloops

Previous story
VIDEO: Aerial tankers brought in to fight wildfire near Port Alberni

Just Posted

Vehicles sit parked along the onramp to the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal on Monday afternoon. The hot weather is driving people to Thetis Lake Regional Park, for which the designated parking lot fills up quickly. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
View Royal neighbours furious as Thetis Lake visitors overflow CRD parking lots

Swimmers out to beat the heat over the weekend cool off in the Gorge Waterway off Curtis Point near the Tillicum bridge in Saanich. (Photo by Ruth Kampen)
Record-breaking heat continues for a third day around Greater Victoria

Saanich police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who exposed himself to children on Sunday at Hamsterley Beach at Elk Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police seek man seen exposing himself to children at busy Elk Lake beach

Authorities are asking some residents and businesses of North Saanich to curtail their water use. (Black Press Media File)
North Saanich residents asked to cut water use to address shortage