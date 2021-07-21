Wildfire out of control in Muir Creek near Shirley

Officials suspect the relatively small fire was caused by a person

The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island’s west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)

A wildfire in Muir Creek, north of Shirley, is out of control again, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

It was discovered Friday (July 16) and was under control.

As crews were conducting a patrol for hot spots, they found one area stirred up by the wind and fire spread outside of the perimeter. There is 12 personnel on the fire, with the support of one helicopter.

Crews estimate the fire to be 0.30 hectares. There are no houses or infrastructure in the area.

The Wildfire Service suspects it was started by human activity.

Shirley is about 20 kilometres west of Sooke.

