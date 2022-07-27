A wildfire is burning west of Cowichan Lake off the Gordon Main. (Screenshot)

A wildfire is burning west of Cowichan Lake off the Gordon Main. (Screenshot)

Wildfire west of Cowichan Lake under control

Three firefighters and a response officer were dispatched to the location

A small wildfire, suspected to be human caused, is burning west of Cowichan Lake.

The fire started on Tuesday, July 26, and is near 12km on the Gordon Main. RCMP alerted the Coastal Fire Centre to the blaze at 10:30 p.m.. It had started in an old abandoned logging camp.

Three firefighters and a response officer were dispatched to the location and remain on the scene, monitoring the fire, which is now classified as under control, according to Sonja Turnbull, an information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre.

The exact cause of the fire isn’t known, and is under investigation.

It is estimated to be 0.1 hectares in size.

bc wildfires

Previous story
Lower Mainland Mountie who drove drunk with police dog in vehicle fined 30 days pay
Next story
Former Greater Victoria woodshop teacher disciplined for injuries in his class

Just Posted

A technician doing maintenance on the pipe organ at St. John the Divine Church in Victoria was trapped for a short period of time Wednesday morning (July 27), a situation that prompted a response by Victoria firefighters and paramedics. (St. John the Divine/Facebook)
Victoria firefighters respond after technician trapped behind church organ

Victoria has received a number of recommendations on how to improve, streamline or reimagine governance in the city. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria governance review calls for rework of meetings, councillor roles

A former SD61 woodshop teacher has been disciplined after a 2020 incident where a student’s hair got ripped out of their head after it got stuck in a wood planer. Other student injuries on the former teacher’s watch also led to discipline. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Greater Victoria woodshop teacher disciplined for injuries in his class

Michael Dunahee was four when he disappeared from the playground of the former Blanshard elementary school. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria park to host 29th Michael Dunahee Slo-Pitch Tournament of Hope