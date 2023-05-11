Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Wildfires threatening nine First Nations in Alberta: Indigenous Services Canada

82 active wildfires burning in Alberta, 23 of them listed as out of control

Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek.

The department says it is helping the northern First Nation set up temporary housing in nearby John D’Or Prairie for 500 people, including a commercial kitchen and other amenities.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has also been hit hard, with fire destroying 45 structures and power infrastructure.

Indigenous Services says 1,600 evacuees from the community are staying in Edmonton and nearby Grande Prairie and Valleyview.

Meanwhile, Yellowhead County west of Edmonton says residents of the communities of Hansonville, Lobstick Resort and Wildwood are being allowed back.

There are 82 active wildfires in Alberta, with 23 listed as being out of control.

READ MORE: Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.

AlbertaWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP locate man reported missing after walking near Langford Lake
Next story
Hundreds ordered out of riverside mobile homes in flood-hit Cache Creek

Just Posted

The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking heat to hit Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Rory Smith celebrates after winning his race during the final race night at the Westshore Motorsports Park Saturday, Sept. 17 2022, as the track shuts down permanently. Smith said in a lot of ways the fact the speedway is gone has not quite hit him yet, but as what would normally be the start of his racing season approaches, the reality of the loss of such a unique and storied space is expected to sink in. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Like the death of a family member’: One year after final Western Speedway season start, racers begin to mourn

Alex McAra gets set to toss a stone in preparation for his second season as a pro in the Victoria Highland Games in Topaz Park May 20 and 21. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Celtic culture: Highland Games bring spectacles of sport and music to Victoria

The District of Saanich adopted its 2023-27 financial plan and 2023 tax rate bylaw on May 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich homeowners facing 7.19 per cent rise in property taxes

Pop-up banner image