Winds pick up in Greater Victoria, but conditions relatively calm

BC Ferries warns of peak volume over the weekend, but sailings appear to be smooth so far

Conditions were relatively calm Sunday morning in downtown Sidney as Environment Canada urges residents to follow alerts as Vancouver Island prepares for a major storm. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

It may be the calm before the storm.

As Environment Canada warns of winds that may reach up to 70 km/h, conditions so far point to an uneventful morning in Greater Victoria.

While BC Ferries has warned of peak traffic volumes, travel on the major route between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen appears to be unfolding relatively smoothly with no reports of major interruptions, based on available information from BC Ferries. Conditions were also relatively calm in downtown Sidney with little, if any, rain falling and relatively calm winds.

RELATED: ‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall

READ MORE: Heavy rain expected this weekend over most of Vancouver Island

But Environment Canada continues to alert residents about the potential effect of a major storm gathering strength over the Pacific Ocean and approaching Vancouver Island since last week with a second storm not far behind.

The latest alert issued 1:58 a.m. says easterly winds through the Juan de Fuca strait will strengthen overnight and reach 70 km/h by late Sunday morning as an intense low pressure centre approaches Vancouver Island.

“Winds will ease through Juan de Fuca Strait this afternoon but windy conditions will persist over areas near Haro Strait this evening through Monday afternoon,” it reads. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Environment Canada encourages residents to monitor alerts and forecasts.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com