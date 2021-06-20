Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $3M purchased on Vancouver Island

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Parksville for the June 19, 2021 draw is a $3M winner. (Submitted photo)

Check those tickets.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Parksville has won big, matching all six numbers along with a ticket purchased in Newfoundland and Labrador to split the $6 million jackpot (for $3 million each) in last night’s draw.

The six winning numbers were 13, 15, 17, 25, 34 and 45.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

READ MORE: Parksville man $75K richer after purchasing winning lottery ticket at Nanaimo Walmart

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $44 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gamblingParksvillevancouverisland